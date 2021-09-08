Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Unification minister calls for inter-Korean joint response system against natural disasters

All News 15:14 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Wednesday that South and North Korea should build a joint response system to better cope with natural disasters on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee made the remarks during a symposium on inter-Korean cooperation in the field of carbon neutrality in Seoul, noting that the two Koreas are inseparably connected to the same climate and ecological zone.

"We hope that inter-Korean cooperation will start from meteorological cooperation in monitoring and predicting climate change across the Korean Peninsula and creating a new integrated system to control natural disasters in the border areas, as well as technology exchange," he said.

Lee also voiced hope that inter-Korean cooperation against natural disasters could expand to other "mutually beneficial" partnerships such as renewable energy once the peninsula sees progress in cross-border relations and nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

South Korea has been exploring ways to kick-start stalled inter-Korean relations through joint efforts against natural disasters and infectious diseases. The North, however, has not responded to Seoul's offers for talks and cooperative projects.

Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks during a symposium on inter-Korean cooperation in the field of carbon neutrality at the Press Center in Seoul on Sept. 8, 2021, in this photo captured from the YouTube channel of the Korea Environment Institute. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

