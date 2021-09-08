Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ecoplastic to raise 24.1 bln won via stock sale

All News 15:43 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Ecoplastic Corp.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 24.1 billion won(US$20.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 8.5 million common shares at a price of 2,830 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#ECOPLASTIC CORPORATION
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!