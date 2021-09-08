DOOSAN 92,800 DN 400

KIA CORP. 87,400 UP 1,400

DL 71,900 DN 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,850 0

Youngpoong 732,000 DN 4,000

SK hynix 106,000 UP 1,500

HyundaiEng&Const 53,500 DN 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,600 DN 800

SamsungF&MIns 228,000 UP 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,600 DN 800

Kogas 37,050 DN 950

Hanwha 35,950 DN 100

DB HiTek 61,100 UP 200

CJ 105,500 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 153,500 0

AmoreG 54,900 DN 2,500

HyundaiMtr 213,000 UP 500

BukwangPharm 21,450 DN 750

ILJIN MATERIALS 77,000 DN 1,100

Daewoong 36,900 UP 400

SamyangFood 82,200 DN 700

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 1,250

CJ CheilJedang 438,000 DN 4,500

TaekwangInd 1,158,000 UP 44,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,390 DN 40

KAL 30,700 DN 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,500 DN 100

BoryungPharm 16,500 DN 300

L&L 11,400 DN 150

LG Corp. 95,700 UP 1,600

LX INT 27,900 DN 350

DongkukStlMill 22,250 UP 1,650

TaihanElecWire 2,640 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 UP 50

JWPHARMA 26,900 DN 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 128,500 UP 4,000

ShinhanGroup 38,600 UP 350

HITEJINRO 34,450 DN 500

Yuhan 65,200 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 500

(MORE)