KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 92,800 DN 400
KIA CORP. 87,400 UP 1,400
DL 71,900 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,850 0
Youngpoong 732,000 DN 4,000
SK hynix 106,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 53,500 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,600 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 228,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,600 DN 800
Kogas 37,050 DN 950
Hanwha 35,950 DN 100
DB HiTek 61,100 UP 200
CJ 105,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,500 0
AmoreG 54,900 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 213,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 21,450 DN 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,000 DN 1,100
Daewoong 36,900 UP 400
SamyangFood 82,200 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 1,250
CJ CheilJedang 438,000 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 1,158,000 UP 44,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,390 DN 40
KAL 30,700 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,500 DN 100
BoryungPharm 16,500 DN 300
L&L 11,400 DN 150
LG Corp. 95,700 UP 1,600
LX INT 27,900 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 22,250 UP 1,650
TaihanElecWire 2,640 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 UP 50
JWPHARMA 26,900 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 128,500 UP 4,000
ShinhanGroup 38,600 UP 350
HITEJINRO 34,450 DN 500
Yuhan 65,200 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 500
(MORE)
