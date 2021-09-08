KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daesang 25,100 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,560 DN 10
ORION Holdings 16,050 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 8,180 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 128,000 DN 2,000
KCC 448,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 116,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 138,500 DN 15,500
SKCHEM 290,500 UP 23,500
SGBC 97,700 UP 11,300
Nongshim 295,000 DN 4,000
Hyosung 118,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,300 UP 6,000
LOTTE 35,200 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,900 UP 700
GCH Corp 33,150 DN 700
LotteChilsung 145,500 DN 2,500
Shinsegae 281,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,810 DN 70
POSCO 361,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 76,300 UP 200
NHIS 13,100 DN 50
DongwonInd 245,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 48,050 UP 550
LS 67,800 DN 1,200
GC Corp 372,500 DN 5,500
GS E&C 44,800 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 770,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 234,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,860 DN 10
SKC 157,500 UP 3,000
GS Retail 34,550 UP 50
Ottogi 515,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 35,200 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 61,000 UP 1,500
F&F Holdings 37,850 DN 1,300
KSOE 113,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,050 UP 150
OCI 137,000 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 69,900 DN 400
