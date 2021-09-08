Daesang 25,100 DN 250

SKNetworks 5,560 DN 10

ORION Holdings 16,050 UP 50

NEXENTIRE 8,180 DN 20

CHONGKUNDANG 128,000 DN 2,000

KCC 448,500 DN 2,500

SKBP 116,500 DN 4,500

Kakao 138,500 DN 15,500

SKCHEM 290,500 UP 23,500

SGBC 97,700 UP 11,300

Nongshim 295,000 DN 4,000

Hyosung 118,500 UP 2,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 79,300 UP 6,000

LOTTE 35,200 DN 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 53,900 UP 700

GCH Corp 33,150 DN 700

LotteChilsung 145,500 DN 2,500

Shinsegae 281,000 UP 6,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,810 DN 70

POSCO 361,500 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 76,300 UP 200

NHIS 13,100 DN 50

DongwonInd 245,000 DN 1,000

SK Discovery 48,050 UP 550

LS 67,800 DN 1,200

GC Corp 372,500 DN 5,500

GS E&C 44,800 DN 1,050

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 770,000 DN 5,000

KPIC 234,000 UP 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,860 DN 10

SKC 157,500 UP 3,000

GS Retail 34,550 UP 50

Ottogi 515,000 DN 3,000

IlyangPharm 35,200 DN 700

DB INSURANCE 61,000 UP 1,500

F&F Holdings 37,850 DN 1,300

KSOE 113,500 DN 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,050 UP 150

OCI 137,000 DN 2,500

LS ELECTRIC 69,900 DN 400

