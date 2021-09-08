KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 511,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,230 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 DN 1,700
IS DONGSEO 50,300 DN 1,200
S-Oil 98,700 UP 3,600
LG Innotek 229,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 252,500 UP 3,500
HMM 38,600 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 5,450 DN 110
HtlShilla 89,300 DN 600
Hanmi Science 73,500 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 184,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 124,000 UP 2,000
Hanchem 310,000 UP 3,000
DWS 66,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 90,300 UP 600
KEPCO 23,400 DN 400
SamsungSecu 49,450 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 15,800 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 205,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 278,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,800 0
S-1 83,600 UP 900
ZINUS 79,200 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDS 170,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,900 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 6,080 UP 210
CheilWorldwide 23,400 DN 450
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 250
Hanon Systems 16,450 UP 100
SK 265,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 66,000 DN 1,900
Handsome 41,400 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 24,200 DN 550
COWAY 77,500 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 UP 2,000
KT 32,650 0
IBK 10,350 0
SKTelecom 301,500 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 54,500 DN 1,600
(MORE)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury