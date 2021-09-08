Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 September 08, 2021

KorZinc 511,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,230 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 DN 1,700
IS DONGSEO 50,300 DN 1,200
S-Oil 98,700 UP 3,600
LG Innotek 229,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 252,500 UP 3,500
HMM 38,600 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 5,450 DN 110
HtlShilla 89,300 DN 600
Hanmi Science 73,500 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 184,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 124,000 UP 2,000
Hanchem 310,000 UP 3,000
DWS 66,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 90,300 UP 600
KEPCO 23,400 DN 400
SamsungSecu 49,450 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 15,800 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 205,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 278,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,800 0
S-1 83,600 UP 900
ZINUS 79,200 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDS 170,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,900 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 6,080 UP 210
CheilWorldwide 23,400 DN 450
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 250
Hanon Systems 16,450 UP 100
SK 265,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 66,000 DN 1,900
Handsome 41,400 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 24,200 DN 550
COWAY 77,500 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 UP 2,000
KT 32,650 0
IBK 10,350 0
SKTelecom 301,500 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 54,500 DN 1,600
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!