KorZinc 511,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,230 DN 10

HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 DN 1,700

IS DONGSEO 50,300 DN 1,200

S-Oil 98,700 UP 3,600

LG Innotek 229,500 UP 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 252,500 UP 3,500

HMM 38,600 UP 150

MERITZ SECU 5,450 DN 110

HtlShilla 89,300 DN 600

Hanmi Science 73,500 DN 1,100

SamsungElecMech 184,000 UP 1,500

Hanssem 124,000 UP 2,000

Hanchem 310,000 UP 3,000

DWS 66,800 DN 700

HYUNDAI WIA 90,300 UP 600

KEPCO 23,400 DN 400

SamsungSecu 49,450 UP 250

KG DONGBU STL 15,800 DN 100

KumhoPetrochem 205,000 UP 1,500

Mobis 278,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,800 0

S-1 83,600 UP 900

ZINUS 79,200 DN 2,500

SAMSUNG SDS 170,000 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,900 DN 700

KUMHOTIRE 6,080 UP 210

CheilWorldwide 23,400 DN 450

SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 250

Hanon Systems 16,450 UP 100

SK 265,000 DN 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 66,000 DN 1,900

Handsome 41,400 UP 600

Asiana Airlines 24,200 DN 550

COWAY 77,500 UP 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 UP 2,000

KT 32,650 0

IBK 10,350 0

SKTelecom 301,500 UP 1,000

SNT MOTIV 54,500 DN 1,600

(MORE)