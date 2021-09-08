KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 49,650 DN 550
DONGSUH 29,300 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 130,500 0
PanOcean 7,360 DN 130
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 19,800 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,700 UP 300
KT&G 81,300 DN 100
DHICO 21,150 DN 750
Doosanfc 52,200 DN 1,700
LG Display 20,300 DN 250
Kangwonland 28,450 UP 100
NAVER 409,500 DN 35,000
NCsoft 612,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 121,000 UP 1,500
DSME 28,400 UP 150
DSINFRA 11,600 DN 300
DWEC 7,210 DN 70
DongwonF&B 206,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 38,100 DN 450
LGH&H 1,408,000 DN 45,000
LGCHEM 756,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 47,900 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,100 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,450 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 144,000 DN 3,500
Celltrion 273,500 DN 6,000
Huchems 28,350 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,200 UP 300
KIH 91,100 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 30,900 DN 600
GS 43,100 UP 850
CJ CGV 31,000 DN 300
LIG Nex1 52,300 UP 300
Fila Holdings 46,250 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,150 UP 800
