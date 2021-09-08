KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,425 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 206,000 DN 21,000
FOOSUNG 19,100 UP 400
SK Innovation 251,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 35,650 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 52,500 UP 1,100
Hansae 21,500 DN 600
LX HAUSYS 95,100 DN 900
Youngone Corp 41,350 DN 850
CSWIND 79,600 UP 300
GKL 16,050 DN 150
KOLON IND 92,200 UP 2,200
HanmiPharm 304,500 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,810 UP 20
emart 173,500 DN 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY460 50 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 48,100 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 63,200 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 58,500 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 23,800 DN 100
COSMAX 130,000 DN 4,500
MANDO 62,300 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 931,000 DN 19,000
INNOCEAN 59,100 0
Doosan Bobcat 43,100 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,750 DN 350
Netmarble 125,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67200 UP400
ORION 125,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,650 DN 400
BGF Retail 183,500 UP 4,000
HDC-OP 29,200 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 731,000 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 661,000 UP 54,000
SKBS 287,000 DN 20,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 100
HYBE 280,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 206,500 DN 3,000
DL E&C 142,000 DN 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,150 DN 100
(END)
