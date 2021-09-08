Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Curoholdings to raise 2.4 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:02 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Curoholdings Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 2.4 billion won(US$2.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.82 million common shares at a price of 628 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
