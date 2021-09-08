USFK reports 11 new COVID-19 cases among new arrivals
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Six American service members and five affiliated individuals have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.
The soldiers, one family member and four civilian workers were confirmed to have been infected upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights between Aug. 17 and Sept. 5, according to the USFK.
"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID19 cases at United States Army Garrison -- Humphreys or Osan Air Base (in the city of Pyeongtaek)," the U.S. military said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,383.
All USFK members arriving in South Korea from overseas are required to be tested for COVID-19 and must pass a subsequent and exit test with negative results prior to being released from the 14-day quarantine.
