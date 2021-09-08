Go to Contents Go to Navigation

MFM Korea to raise 16.9 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:44 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- MFM Korea Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 16.9 billion won(US$14.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 10 million common shares at a price of 1,685 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
