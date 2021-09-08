Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy signs deal with AVL for hydrogen fuel cells for ships

All News 17:04 September 08, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Global top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a preliminary deal with the world's largest powertrain system developer AVL for hydrogen fuel cells for ships.

The two companies will join forces to develop hydrogen fuel cells for ships by 2025, Hyundai Heavy said.

Hydrogen fuel cells are core parts of hydrogen-powered ships, increasing energy efficiency by 60 percent compared with the existing combustion engines, the company said.

The deal was signed at the H2 Mobility+Energy Show 2021 being held Wednesday to Saturday in Goyang, about 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, the shipbuilder said.

Business leaders look around exhibits at the H2 Mobility+Energy Show 2021, which runs till Saturday in Goyang, about 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, in this photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Sept. 8, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

