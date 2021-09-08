Hyundai Heavy signs deal with AVL for hydrogen fuel cells for ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Global top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a preliminary deal with the world's largest powertrain system developer AVL for hydrogen fuel cells for ships.
The two companies will join forces to develop hydrogen fuel cells for ships by 2025, Hyundai Heavy said.
Hydrogen fuel cells are core parts of hydrogen-powered ships, increasing energy efficiency by 60 percent compared with the existing combustion engines, the company said.
The deal was signed at the H2 Mobility+Energy Show 2021 being held Wednesday to Saturday in Goyang, about 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, the shipbuilder said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
S. Korea successfully tests SLBM from new submarine
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury