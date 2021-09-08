Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NK Mulsan to raise 7.2 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:32 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- NK Mulsan Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 7.2 billion won(US$6.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 9.1 million common shares at a price of 790 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#NK Mulsan Co., Ltd.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!