(LEAD) S. Korea pledges cooperation with Mekong countries in health, climate, infrastructure
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday reiterated South Korea's commitment to stronger cooperation with Mekong countries in health care, climate, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges, his office said.
Chung made the remarks during the 11th Mekong-South Korea foreign ministers' meeting co-chaired by him and his Cambodian counterpart, Prak Sokhonn. Sokhonn was in Seoul for talks with Chung and the video-linked session with four other Mekong countries -- Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand.
Calling the task of overcoming COVID-19 the most pressing issue in the region, Chung stressed the need for stronger solidarity and pledged to actively support the Mekong countries' efforts to tackle the pandemic, the foreign ministry said.
Chung also vowed to deepen cooperation in strengthening the Mekong countries' capacity to respond to climate change, and pursuing sustainable development, while voicing concerns over droughts and floods along the Mekong River.
In addition, the minister stressed the need to reinforce cooperation in enhancing regional connectivity through the development of infrastructure and narrowing development gaps within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Noting decreased people-to-people exchanges amid the pandemic, Chung called for efforts to explore ways to restore those exchanges, such as mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and a travel bubble program.
The minister also used the session to call for the Mekong countries' support for Seoul's efforts to make progress in the policy drive for the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The participants also discussed issues concerning the South China Sea and Myanmar.
Chung stressed that freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea must be guaranteed, and that international law must be respected in the crucial waterway.
On Myanmar, the minister expressed his support for the ASEAN's "constructive role" in addressing the political turmoil that emerged after the military's power grab in February.
