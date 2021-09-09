U.S.-S. Korea cooperation on semiconductor will benefit both: U.S. official
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sep. 8 (Yonhap) -- It is imperative for the United States to work with South Korea in building a resilient semiconductor supply chain in the U.S. and globally but such cooperation will also help strengthen South Korea's own industry, a ranking U.S. official said Wednesday.
Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves argued South Korea and other U.S. allies also share a common interest of protecting their technologies and intellectual properties when dealing with other countries such as China.
"As our 100 Day Review noted, it's critical that we work with our allies like Korea to make our supply chains for critical products like semiconductors and advanced batteries more resilient," the deputy secretary said in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
"According to the semiconductor industry association, South Korea accounts for 16 percent of the global semiconductor value chain. Combined with our long history of our close friendship and deep commercial ties, this makes South Korea an absolutely vital partner on this issue," he added, noting South Korea is the U.S.' sixth largest trading partner.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed to cooperate on building a resilient global supply chain for semiconductors when they met in Washington in May.
Graves welcomed that two major South Korean firms -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix -- have already committed a combined total of US$18 billion investment in the U.S.
"As both of our countries undertake policy measures to encourage the development of domestic semiconductor supply chains, we hope to see investment flows in both directions," he said.
The deputy secretary insisted the U.S.' efforts to expand its own manufacturing capacity will not lead to increased competition for South Korean companies.
"The United States won't just have the capacity even if we move as quickly as we'd like on the Chips Act," he said, referring to a proposed legislation that seeks to provide $52 billion in funding for the U.S. semiconductor industry.
"That's not going to be enough to keep up with the demand of every one of the types of industries that I covered in my remarks. So we need to partner with our allies across the globe ... Our friends in Korea have great technology and significant capacity themselves, and by partnering with them we strengthen our own companies, and we help to strengthen their companies," he added.
Graves insisted working together will also help protect South Korea's own technology when dealing with their competitors such as China.
"To be fair, China is a big trading partner of ours as well, and many of our companies do a lot of business there. That said, they are a competitor. And, you know, they and some other actors around the globe sometimes don't play by the same rules of the road that we play by and don't utilize the international norms that I think the rest of us abide by," said the deputy secretary.
"And like I said, the protection of our technologies ... and it's not just for U.S. companies but it's for our allies, and that's why we work so closely with our friends in Korea and other countries," he added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
