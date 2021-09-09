(2nd LD) N. Korea says it held military parade attended by leader Kim
All News 10:48 September 09, 2021
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; ADDS info throughout)
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a nighttime military parade to mark the 73rd national founding anniversary, state media reported Thursday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the event but apparently did not deliver a speech, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
The KCNA made no mention of strategic weapons put on display during the event.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
Most Saved
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100