IOC suspends N. Korean Olympic committee for not participating in Tokyo Olympics
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said its executive board decided Wednesday to suspend the national Olympic committee of North Korea for unilaterally deciding not to take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games.
"The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee today decided to suspend the Olympic Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (PRK NOC) until the end of 2022, as a result of the NOC's unilateral decision not to participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the IOC said on its website, referring to North Korea by its official name.
The IOC said the PRK NOC was the only national Olympic committee that did not participate in the Tokyo Olympics. North Korea announced in April that it would not be taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games, citing its need to protect its athletes from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the suspension, the North Korean committee will not be entitled to any assistance or program from the IOC.
The IOC said the financial support from the IOC that was due to be allocated to the North but had been withheld due to international sanctions will be "definitively forfeited, given that the PRK NOC did not contribute to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."
The suspension will likely prevent North Korea's participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
The IOC said the participation of any North Korean athletes in the Beijing Olympics will be decided appropriately in the future should any North Korean athlete qualify for the games.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule