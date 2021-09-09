S. Korea too important for U.S. to withdraw troops: U.S. lawmakers
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is too important to the United States that the U.S. will never be able to simply pull out its troops as it did in Afghanistan, U.S. lawmakers said Wednesday.
Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) also insisted South Korea's strategic importance would only increase as his country's rivalry with China grows.
"To audience in Korea, I would tell them not to read into too deeply in the decision by President (Joe) Biden to withdraw out of Afghanistan," he said in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
"Korea's a totally different country. It's one of the most developed democracies in the world. It's certainly a developed economy. We have a long geopolitical strategic relationship and our security commitments are extremely important to members of Congress in a bilateral way," added Bera, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who also serves as chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation.
His remark comes after the U.S.' departure from Afghanistan stoked up concerns that the U.S. may one day decide to withdraw its troops from its treaty ally, South Korea.
Bera underlined the U.S.' growing commitment to the region amid its seemingly growing competition with China.
"You know the commitment to the region is probably more important than ever because of that other Asian nation ... China certainly. As we look at the various values and so forth, the geopolitical importance of East Asia is not lost on anyone," said the U.S. lawmaker.
Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) agreed South Korea was different from Afghanistan.
"We are there as a deterrence to any potential conflict in the Korean Peninsula. We will be there and I really want to assure you -- as long as Ami Bera and I are in Congress ... we will be there to lend our voice and be your advocate," she told the webinar.
The U.S. has maintained a significant military presence in South Korea since the end of 1950-53 Korean War, and currently has some 28,500 troops stationed there.
On the North Korean nuclear issue, both lawmakers agreed on the need to resume dialogue with North Korea but warned against moving too quickly or giving unwarranted concessions.
"It was both clear in our meetings with President Moon but also with his Cabinet members (that) resumption of dialogue with North Korea is seen as a legacy item," Bera said of his recent meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during his bipartisan visit to Seoul in July.
"And that's one where, you know, we may have pushed back a little bit to say, 'We're open to the dialogue but let's make sure we don't move too fast and ... that it's done, you know, in a manner that we're also getting some victories as well'," he added.
North Korea has ignored a series of overtures the Joe Biden administration made since its inauguration in January, while it also remains unresponsive to daily calls from South Korea through their direct communication channels that were restored in late July after a 13-month suspension.
Kim emphasized the need to keep pressure on the North.
"I don't believe in relaxing sanctions just for Kim Jong-un to come back to the table. We tried that approach before, and it's led to a rogue nuclear regime that has used its power to oppress its people for decades," she said, referring to the North Korean leader.
"So in order to move towards harsher sanctions relief, I would like to see serious signs from North Korea that it is willing to move forward with reforms and denuclearization and human rights," added the Korean-American lawmaker.
She insisted any humanitarian assistance for North Korea must also be closely monitored to make sure they reach the North Korean people, instead of propping up "their malign regime."
The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the U.S. earlier said they may consider providing humanitarian assistance, including COVID-19 vaccines, to the North if asked by the impoverished nation.
Bera said providing COVID-19 vaccine to the North may be a dialogue opener.
"I think, for lack of a better way of describing vaccine diplomacy, providing vaccines to the North could be a door opener to dialogue," he said, while also highlighting the need to vaccinate the world, including North Korean population" to end the pandemic.
"From a humanitarian perspective certainly, providing vaccine and U.S. vaccines, I think, could be really important."
