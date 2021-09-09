S. Korea's economy tipped to expand 3.9 pct in 2021 on strong exports
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy is expected to expand 3.9 percent this year on the back of robust outbound shipments, although a delay in the local supply of COVID-19 vaccines may hinder the growth, a local research institute said Thursday.
The outlook came as exports of Asia's No. 4 economy are expected to grow 9.6 percent on-year in 2021, marking a sharp turnaround from the 2.4-percent drop in 2020, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in its report.
South Korea's exports have extended their gains to 10 months in August, jumping 35 percent on the back of robust demand for chips and automobiles.
Such strong performances in exports are also expected to lend hands to the local facility investment as well, according to KERI.
"Local businesses are aggressively making investment in the IT sector, including semiconductors, along with eco-friendly industries. Thus, the annual facility investment is likely to jump 9 percent on-year," the report added.
KERI, however, warned that a slow vaccine rollout may potentially hinder the projected recovery, urging health authorities to make efforts to promptly reach herd immunity.
The country plans to provide at least one jab to 70 percent of the population by the end of September to create herd immunity in November. Around 36 percent of South Koreans are currently fully vaccinated.
South Korea's central bank, meanwhile, said late last month the economy is anticipated to grow 4 percent on-year in 2021.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
