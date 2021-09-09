Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 September 09, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 10

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/19 Sunny 20

Busan 28/21 Cloudy 30

