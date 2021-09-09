Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 September 09, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 10
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/19 Sunny 20
Busan 28/21 Cloudy 30
(END)
