BOK to extend financial support for pandemic-hit small merchants, SMEs
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Thursday it will extend financial support for smaller merchants and firms by another six months to help them ease a funding squeeze amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The financial support of low-rate loans worth 19 trillion won (US$16.2 billion) had been scheduled to end this month, but the Bank of Korea (BOK) said the scheme will be put in place until March next year.
Under the scheme, the BOK provides funds to local banks at an interest rate of 0.25 percent to encourage them to extend lending to smaller merchants and companies.
Of the funds, 6 trillion won will be set aside for small merchants hit hard by the virus outbreak.
The remaining 13 trillion won will be reserved for lending to small and medium-sized firms, the BOK said.
