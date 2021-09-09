Doosan Mobility to push for drone-related ODA projects
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI), a South Korean drone maker, said Thursday that it has signed a preliminary deal with local drone solution provider AIRON Corp. to push for official development assistance (ODA) projects with drones.
Under the deal, the two companies plan to provide hydrogen-propelled drones to developing countries for the improvement of their logistics and security maintenance, DMI said.
They will also train pilots and mechanics of hydrogen-fueled drones in such countries.
DMI has been bolstering its mobility business, including drones and firefighting robots, in recent years.
In February, DMI signed a deal with a Chinese robot maker, CITIC HIC Kaicheng Intelligence Equipment Co., to jointly develop hydrogen fuel cell-powered firefighting robots.
