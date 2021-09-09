Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Mobility to push for drone-related ODA projects

All News 10:37 September 09, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI), a South Korean drone maker, said Thursday that it has signed a preliminary deal with local drone solution provider AIRON Corp. to push for official development assistance (ODA) projects with drones.

Under the deal, the two companies plan to provide hydrogen-propelled drones to developing countries for the improvement of their logistics and security maintenance, DMI said.

They will also train pilots and mechanics of hydrogen-fueled drones in such countries.

DMI has been bolstering its mobility business, including drones and firefighting robots, in recent years.

In February, DMI signed a deal with a Chinese robot maker, CITIC HIC Kaicheng Intelligence Equipment Co., to jointly develop hydrogen fuel cell-powered firefighting robots.

This photo provided by Doosan Mobility Innovation Co. (DMI) on Sept. 9, 2021, shows DMI's hydrogen-fueled drone carrying emergency relief goods. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

