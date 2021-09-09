2 Army officers, 1 Marine test positive for virus
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Two Army officers and a Marine have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,651, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The Army officers in the border town of Yeoncheon were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after one of them first developed symptoms, while the Marine in the southeastern city of Pohang was found to have been infected in a virus test conducted upon enlistment, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 2,049 new infections Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 267,470.
