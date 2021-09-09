Rays' Choi Ji-man goes hitless in return from injured list
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- First baseman Choi Ji-man is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays after being sidelined for the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring injury.
Choi went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts out of the fifth spot in the lineup against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday (local time), as the Rays fell 2-1 to see their two-game winning streak end.
The South Korean infielder had been on the 10-day injured list (IL) since Aug. 24 with a left hamstring strain. It was Choi's third trip to the IL, having earlier been sidelined with knee and then groin problems.
Choi struck out swinging in his first trip to the plate in the top of the second inning, fanning on a 3-2 splitter after a seven-pitch battle against starter Nathan Eovaldi.
Choi went down swinging again in the fourth inning, this time whiffing on a curveball at 1-2 count.
Choi grounded out to first base leading off the top seventh and then struck out for the third time in the ninth inning, against reliever Hansel Robles on a 2-2 changeup.
For the season, Choi is batting .245/.358/.426 in 65 games, with nine home runs and 38 RBIs.
At 88-52, the Rays still have the best record in the American League (AL). The Rays won the AL pennant last year and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100