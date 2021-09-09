PPP lashes out at Moon's 'policy blunders,' rallies support for opposition bid for presidency
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday urged voters to end the ruling Democratic Party (DP)-controlled presidency in next year's election, denouncing the Moon Jae-in government for soaring house prices and other policy blunders.
"No matter who wins the primary of the DP (to run for president), it will be season two of the Moon government," PPP floor leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said in a parliamentary speech marking the opening of a regular legislative session earlier this month.
"During season two, this period of abnormality that we are living today will be permanently perpetuated," Kim stressed, coming down hard on Moon's five-year term.
He accused the Moon administration of a variety of "utter policy blunders," especially those related to the real estate policy.
"The economy has come completely apart. The prices of houses and jeonse (rental plan) are soaring relentlessly. People have lost hope."
The chance for a clear solution to the problems will be in next year's presidential election, he stressed, adding that "(the country) should put an end to the Moon Jae-in government. To die or live will be at stake in the election."
The floor leader also said his party is planning to establish a special task force on tax cuts in a bid to present ways to "remove tax bombs" as part of its presidential campaign pledge.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
