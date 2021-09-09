USFK reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Nine American soldiers and eight individuals affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Thursday, the latest in a series of infections among its population.
Seven of the service members, five family members and three civilian workers were either from Camp Humphreys in the city of Pyeongtaek, the nearby Osan Air Base, the southeastern city of Daegu, the Yongsan garrison in Seoul, or camps in the city of Dongducheon, north of Seoul, and the remaining two soldiers were on temporary duty to the command, according to the USFK.
All of them have been confirmed to have been infected between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, it added.
"All individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Osan Air Base, a U.S. military base off-peninsula or a Korean medical facility," USFK said in a release.
The latest cases brought the total caseload among the USFK population to 1,400.
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases have hovered above 1,000 since mid-July amid the continued spread of the more transmissible delta variant nationwide. On Thursday, the country added 2,049 new cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
(LEAD) BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
New cases exceed 2,000 for 2nd day amid worries over further upticks
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100