TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT)'s second studio album ranked 26th on this week's Billboard main albums chart, marking its 11th week on the list.
"The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" came in at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 chart updated Wednesday (U.S. time), down 18 notches from last week.
Released on May 31, the album debuted at No. 5, the highest-charting record for the five-piece band, in the third week of June and remained on the chart for nine straight weeks.
The album re-entered the chart last week at No. 8 thanks to the release of its repackaged version "The Chaos Chapter: Fire or Escape" on Aug. 17.
Billboard combined the sales of the two albums, categorizing the August album as a deluxe version of the May one. The repackaged album added three new tracks to the original eight-track album.
TXT is the second K-pop boy group after BTS to spend 11 or more weeks on Billboard 200 with a single album.
Super M and NCT 127, two boy bands managed by SM Entertainment, come next with 10 weeks each on the chart.
Super M achieved the feat with its first EP, "SuperM," released in 2019, and NCT 127 with its second full-length album, "Neo Zone," dropped the following year.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
(LEAD) BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
New cases exceed 2,000 for 2nd day amid worries over further upticks
-
N. Korea appears to have staged military parade early Thursday: source
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100