KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 8,350 DN 40
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,370 DN 130
Daewoong 35,900 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,113,000 DN 45,000
SamyangFood 80,500 DN 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 0
CJ CheilJedang 437,500 DN 500
LG Corp. 93,500 DN 2,200
KAL 30,200 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,000 UP 500
AmoreG 52,900 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 208,500 DN 4,500
BukwangPharm 21,600 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,200 UP 200
KCC 448,500 0
SKBP 114,500 DN 2,000
SNT MOTIV 54,000 DN 500
SKTelecom 301,500 0
Youngpoong 710,000 DN 22,000
ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 350
Daesang 24,450 DN 650
SKNetworks 5,460 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,590 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,150 DN 100
KIA CORP. 86,000 DN 1,400
HITEJINRO 34,300 DN 150
Yuhan 63,600 DN 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 89,900 DN 2,900
DL 69,700 DN 2,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,550 DN 300
MANDO 61,000 DN 1,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 125,000 DN 3,500
ShinhanGroup 38,750 UP 150
F&F Holdings 38,200 UP 350
SK hynix 103,000 DN 3,000
IS DONGSEO 49,200 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 DN 150
Kogas 37,000 DN 50
(MORE)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
(LEAD) BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Navy launches new frigate equipped with anti-submarine torpedo
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
New cases exceed 2,000 for 2nd day amid worries over further upticks
-
N. Korea appears to have staged military parade early Thursday: source
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100