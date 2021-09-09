KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 35,150 DN 800
DB HiTek 59,400 DN 1,700
CJ 103,500 DN 2,000
JWPHARMA 26,800 DN 100
LX INT 27,600 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 20,500 DN 1,750
KG DONGBU STL 14,800 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,600 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,250 DN 350
Shinsegae 272,000 DN 9,000
Kakao 128,500 DN 10,000
Nongshim 290,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 92,800 DN 4,900
LOTTE Fine Chem 82,900 UP 3,600
NEXENTIRE 7,910 DN 270
CHONGKUNDANG 126,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 16,300 DN 200
L&L 11,600 UP 200
Hyosung 120,500 UP 2,000
SKBS 298,000 UP 11,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,400 DN 1,500
LOTTE 34,300 DN 900
GCH Corp 33,150 0
LotteChilsung 144,000 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 60,100 DN 900
POSCO 359,500 DN 2,000
SamsungElec 75,300 DN 1,000
NHIS 13,100 0
SK Discovery 49,000 UP 950
LS 66,700 DN 1,100
GC Corp 379,500 UP 7,000
GS E&C 44,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 749,000 DN 21,000
KPIC 222,000 DN 12,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,570 DN 290
SKC 165,000 UP 7,500
GS Retail 34,000 DN 550
Ottogi 510,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 34,000 DN 1,200
KSOE 108,500 DN 5,000
