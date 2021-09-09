KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,800 DN 250
OCI 141,000 UP 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 70,000 UP 100
KorZinc 506,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,100 DN 130
HyundaiMipoDock 70,400 DN 3,400
S-Oil 96,700 DN 2,000
MERITZ SECU 5,520 UP 70
HtlShilla 87,600 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 72,600 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 181,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 123,500 DN 500
KEPCO 23,150 DN 250
DWS 65,700 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 221,500 DN 8,000
SamsungSecu 48,550 DN 900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 248,500 DN 4,000
HMM 38,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 88,100 DN 2,200
Hanchem 306,500 DN 3,500
KumhoPetrochem 200,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,610 DN 200
Mobis 277,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,750 DN 1,050
S-1 83,100 DN 500
DongwonInd 241,500 DN 3,500
ZINUS 79,100 DN 100
HyundaiElev 48,050 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG C&T 127,500 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 167,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,100 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 5,730 DN 350
Hanon Systems 15,850 DN 600
SK 260,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 66,600 UP 600
Handsome 40,350 DN 1,050
Asiana Airlines 24,050 DN 150
COWAY 77,300 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 DN 3,000
IBK 10,100 DN 250
