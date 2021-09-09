KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DONGSUH 28,800 DN 500
SamsungEng 22,500 DN 750
PanOcean 7,210 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 23,100 DN 300
KT 32,600 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192500 DN8000
LOTTE TOUR 19,400 DN 400
LG Uplus 14,700 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,200 DN 1,500
KT&G 81,300 0
DHICO 20,900 DN 250
Doosanfc 52,000 DN 200
LG Display 20,150 DN 150
Kangwonland 27,650 DN 800
NAVER 399,000 DN 10,500
NCsoft 611,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 117,500 DN 3,500
DSME 27,250 DN 1,150
DSINFRA 11,200 DN 400
DWEC 6,910 DN 300
DongwonF&B 201,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 37,750 DN 350
LGH&H 1,374,000 DN 34,000
LGCHEM 748,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 47,100 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,600 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,900 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 141,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 269,000 DN 4,500
Huchems 26,900 DN 1,450
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,100 DN 1,100
KIH 87,800 DN 3,300
LOTTE Himart 30,450 DN 450
GS 41,500 DN 1,600
CJ CGV 30,600 DN 400
LIG Nex1 50,800 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 45,350 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 DN 5,000
(MORE)
