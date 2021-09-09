KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,950 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,335 DN 90
AMOREPACIFIC 194,000 DN 12,000
FOOSUNG 19,200 UP 100
SK Innovation 247,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 34,550 DN 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 DN 700
Hansae 21,850 UP 350
LX HAUSYS 90,300 DN 4,800
Youngone Corp 40,900 DN 450
CSWIND 76,300 DN 3,300
GKL 15,750 DN 300
KOLON IND 92,400 UP 200
HanmiPharm 301,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 7,810 0
emart 170,000 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY441 00 DN1950
KOLMAR KOREA 46,800 DN 1,300
HANJINKAL 62,000 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 57,500 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 23,550 DN 250
COSMAX 126,500 DN 3,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 913,000 DN 18,000
INNOCEAN 58,700 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 41,350 DN 1,750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,300 UP 550
Netmarble 122,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65300 DN1900
ORION 124,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,350 DN 300
BGF Retail 180,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 303,500 UP 13,000
HDC-OP 28,250 DN 950
HYOSUNG TNC 709,000 DN 22,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 674,000 UP 13,000
WooriFinancialGroup 10,800 DN 300
HYBE 278,000 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 210,000 UP 3,500
DL E&C 142,000 0
LX HOLDINGS 10,000 DN 150
(END)
