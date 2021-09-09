Moon presents S. Korea's vision for 'overwhelming' global leader in shipbuilding sector
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in declared South Korea's vision Thursday to emerge as an "overwhelming leader" in the global shipbuilding industry during his visit to a local shipyard.
In an event there on the so-called K-shipbuilding campaign, he said that the government will "further strengthen the power of our shipbuilding industry and make it the world's overwhelming No. 1 that no one can overtake."
Moon, in particular, referred to the fourth industrial revolution and the significance of carbon neutrality.
"The wave of eco-friendly and smartization is also an irreversible trend in the shipbuilding and shipping industries," he said, delivering a speech at the shipyard of Samsung Heavy Industries on Geoje Island, South Gyeongsang Province, located about 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
South Korea has its strength in those fields and "I think it's an opportunity that heaven gave us," the president said.
"Our goal is clear," he added. "It is to solidify the status of the unshakable No. 1 shipbuilding powerhouse in the world by taking advantage of the strengths and simultaneously contribute to the world's carbon neutrality."
