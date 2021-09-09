Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kumho Electric to raise 1 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:06 September 09, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Electric Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1 billion won(US$855,284). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 289,017 common shares at a price of 3,460 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#KUMHO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!