Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Rights watchdog calls for state's responsibility for all deaths of children (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Self-employed people ramp up drive-thru rallies in protest of prolonged COVID-19 distancing (Kookmin Daily)
-- Land minister hints at easing of upper ceiling limit for new apartment price (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea suspended from Beijing Winter Olympics (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ahead of presidential election, gov't extends tax cuts for high income earners for another 2 years (Segye Times)
-- Japan emasculates 'Kono Statement' apology after 28 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Some 570,000 S. Koreans work two jobs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Blind recruitment reduces discrimination in academic background, gender: report (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea holds military parade without Kim's speech, new weapons (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Top financial watchdog says no exceptions or grace period for platforms run by big IT firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Top financial watchdog signals additional regulations for big tech platforms (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- IOC bans North from Beijing Winter Games (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Naver, Kakao shares plunge as regulators target IT platforms (Korea Herald)
-- IOC ruling crushes Moon's hopes for N.K. talks at Beijing 2022 (Korea Times)
