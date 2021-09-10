Korean-language dailies

-- Rights watchdog calls for state's responsibility for all deaths of children (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Self-employed people ramp up drive-thru rallies in protest of prolonged COVID-19 distancing (Kookmin Daily)

-- Land minister hints at easing of upper ceiling limit for new apartment price (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea suspended from Beijing Winter Olympics (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ahead of presidential election, gov't extends tax cuts for high income earners for another 2 years (Segye Times)

-- Japan emasculates 'Kono Statement' apology after 28 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Some 570,000 S. Koreans work two jobs (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Blind recruitment reduces discrimination in academic background, gender: report (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea holds military parade without Kim's speech, new weapons (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Top financial watchdog says no exceptions or grace period for platforms run by big IT firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Top financial watchdog signals additional regulations for big tech platforms (Korea Economic Daily)

