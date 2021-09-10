(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 10)

Yoon should now strive to clear up the allegations that he might have instructed Kim to punish the three figures who allegedly colluded with seven journalists to spread "fake news" about his wife who was purportedly involved in stock price manipulation. If the allegations are true, Yoon may face criminal charges for abuse of power as the prosecution chief at the time. His alleged involvement might have been aimed at intervening in the elections. Such an act, if verified, cannot and should not be tolerated as it could pose a serious threat to democracy.