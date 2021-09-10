(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 10)

The issue has become a hot potato ahead of the next presidential election in March. The ruling front is pointing to Yoon Seok-youl — former prosecutor general and frontrunner in polls among presidential hopefuls from the PPP -- for setting up the complaint scheme when he was the top prosecutor. Former Democratic Party (DP) chief Lee Hae-chan said he had heard there were three political schemes under work during last year's parliamentary elections and that the complaint was one of them. He criticized the act as a serious crime against the nation, damaging democracy and intervening with election. The ruling party demands Yoon be investigated and resign from presidential candidacy.