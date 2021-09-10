Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 September 10, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 7 -- N. Korea promotes demoted military chief to member of politburo presidium
8 -- IOC suspends N. Korean Olympic committee for not participating in Tokyo Olympics
9 -- N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
-- N.K. leader visits mausoleum of late leaders to mark founding anniversary
(END)
