Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 September 10, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Sept. 7 -- N. Korea promotes demoted military chief to member of politburo presidium

8 -- IOC suspends N. Korean Olympic committee for not participating in Tokyo Olympics

9 -- N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons

-- N.K. leader visits mausoleum of late leaders to mark founding anniversary
