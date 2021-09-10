Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. paper stresses effective land management as top economic policy priority
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper stressed Monday that effective land management should be a top priority in the country's economic policy, calling for thorough preventive measures against flooding and other natural disasters.
"Work on land management is a task where we can protect a hundred and earn a thousand by investing ten," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said. "If we want to realize fast and sustainable development, we need complete preparations to overcome natural disasters."
The paper, in particular, emphasized the importance of effective management of rivers, streams and seashores by repairing and constructing banks and sea walls.
------------
N. Korea promotes demoted military chief to member of politburo presidium
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military chief, Pak Jong-chon, has been elected a member of the Presidium of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Tuesday, in a comeback after he was demoted earlier this year for a lapse in anti-coronavirus efforts.
"The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK elected Pak Jong-chon as a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and secretary of the WPK Central Committee," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Pak was presumed to have been demoted from marshal to vice marshal after leader Kim Jong-un said at a party meeting in June that a "crucial case" had happened that could threaten the safety of his people and country in nationwide anti-epidemic efforts.
------------
N. Korea boosts celebratory mood for founding anniversary amid speculation on military parade
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday ramped up the celebratory mood ahead of its founding anniversary this week amid speculation that Pyongyang is preparing a military parade.
Earlier, the official Rodong Sinmun reported on greetings delivered to leader Kim Jong-un from heads of foreign states on its front page, along with articles on flowers sent from foreign embassies stationed in Pyongyang to celebrate the state founding anniversary that falls on Thursday.
The paper also reported on concerts, forums, photo exhibitions and other events organized in Pyongyang and overseas to mark the upcoming anniversary.
------------
N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a midnight military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of its founding, but leader Kim Jong-un did not deliver an address and no new strategic weapons were displayed, according to state media and South Korean officials.
The parade, which began at midnight Thursday, was watched closely by South Korea and others because the North could show off state-of-the-art weapons systems or leader Kim could make a speech about inter-Korean relations or nuclear talks with the United States.
But the parade at Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square featured artillery-carrying tractors and military search dogs rather than intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and other strategic weapons. Also seen were fire engines looking like the same model produced by German carmaker Mercedes Benz.
------------
N.K. leader visits mausoleum of late leaders to mark founding anniversary
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a mausoleum of his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung, and late father and former leader Kim Jong-il to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, state media reported Friday.
Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of the late leaders lie in state, the Korean Central News Agency said.
"At the halls where the President and the Chairman lie in state, the General Secretary and his wife extended the best wishes of immortality to the great leaders who built the genuine people's country, the prosperous socialist country, and bequeathed it down to the future generations by dedicating all their lives," the KCNA said.
(END)
