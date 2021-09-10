S. Korea, Mongolia set for virtual summit talks on pandemic, economic ties
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Mongolia will have summit talks via video links Friday afternoon, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Among main agenda items in discussions between President Moon Jae-in and his counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh are ways to promote economic cooperation and partnerships in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
It would mark their first talks since the Mongolian president was elected in June. He met with Moon in January 2018, when he visited here in his capacity as prime minister.
"Mongolia is a major partner of South Korea's New Northern Policy and has proactively supported South Korea in connection with the security situations on the Korean Peninsula," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
The summit is expected to help further improve relations between the two sides, she added.
