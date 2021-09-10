Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung partners top nat'l university to develop core parts for home appliances

All News 08:57 September 10, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday said it has signed a partnership with Seoul National University to develop core parts for future home appliance products.

The two sides will especially focus on developing solutions for next-generation compressors and motors with high energy efficiency, low noise and enhanced durability.

Compressors and motors are considered key components for major home appliances. A compressor accounts for 70-80 percent of total energy use in refrigerators and air conditioners, while a motor represents half of the energy used in washers.

Starting with 2021 models, Samsung has been providing a lifetime warranty service for compressors and motors. The company said the latest partnership will boost quality of its home appliance products, while fostering future researchers.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows officials from Samsung and Seoul National University posing for a photo at the university in Seoul on Sept. 9, 2021, after signing a partnership to establish a research center. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Samsung #research
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!