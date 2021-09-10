Hanwha Q Cells to build 50MW solar plant in Spain
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells, a solar solutions unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Friday it will build a 50-megawatt solar power plant in Spain by late 2022.
Hanwha Q Cells has broke ground for the solar farm, which can generate electricity for about 70,000 households a year, in Jerez de la Frontera in southern Spain, the company said, without elaborating on its financial terms.
The company said it aims to complete the construction by the third quarter of 2022 and will be in charge of its operation and maintenance once it comes online.
Hanwha Q Cells secured a construction license for the new solar project and sold a 100 percent equity stake to NextEnergy Capital's international institutional solar fund, in June.
