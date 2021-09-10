Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 10, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 26/21 Cloudy 10
Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 60
Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/19 Sunny 30
Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/20 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/20 Rain 30
Jeju 27/23 Rain 70
Daegu 26/20 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/22 Cloudy 20
(END)
