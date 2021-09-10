Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 10, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/21 Cloudy 10

Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/19 Sunny 30

Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/20 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/20 Rain 30

Jeju 27/23 Rain 70

Daegu 26/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/22 Cloudy 20

(END)

