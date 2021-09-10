S. Korea to offer rebates for food delivery, promote social distancing
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Friday it has set aside 20 billion won (US$17 million) to offer rebates to users of food delivery apps to promote social distancing and support local restaurants.
Under the program set to start Wednesday, the government will provide a 10,000 won refund to those who make more than four orders worth at least 20,000 won each on local food delivery apps, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The ministry said it plans to expand the program to cover offline purchases in the future, depending on the pandemic conditions.
The country also operated a similar program from May to July with a budget of 26 billion won, inducing South Koreans to spend around 355.1 billion won on local delivery platforms over the six-week period.
The greater Seoul area is currently placed under the toughest social distancing rules, in which gatherings of up to six are allowed, although they should include at least two vaccinated people during the daytime and four after 6 p.m.
Restaurants and cafes are banned from having dine-in customers after 10:00 p.m., making them rely more on delivery services.
South Korea reported 1,892 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total tally to 269,362.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
