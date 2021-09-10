Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as bargain hunters sought oversold stocks after the benchmark index's recent plunge.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,127.04 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks rebounded after the KOSPI retreated 2.77 percent in the past three sessions on virus concerns and tech losses.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.27 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.49 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 1.5 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 1.53 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.48 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170.35 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
(6th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
-
New cases exceed 2,000 for 2nd day amid worries over further upticks
-
Military to abolish 'deserters pursuit' position next year
-
(Yonhap Feature) Netflix drama generates buzz for exposing abuse in Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons