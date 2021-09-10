Samsung ranks 4th in Indian PC market in Q2: report
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. was the fourth largest personal computer (PC) vendor in India in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Friday, thanks to its strong tablet sales.
The South Korean tech giant accounted for 9.8 percent market share in India after shipping 403,000 units of PCs, including desktops, notebooks and tablets, in the April-June period, according to market researcher Canalys.
Samsung's second-quarter PC shipments soared 134 percent from 172,000 units a year earlier when it logged a 6 percent market share in India.
"Samsung is uniquely positioned to benefit from the cost-conscious device procurement happening across India to support multiple government and educational institutions," it said. "Canalys expects Samsung to benefit from the drive toward remote learning, and its connected tablets will be at the forefront of this seismic shift in education in India."
HP Inc. was the top vendor in India with a 26 percent market share after its PC shipments jumped 54 percent on-year to 1.06 million units.
Lenovo Group Ltd. was the runner-up with a 20.5 percent share followed by Dell Technologies Inc. with a 12.8 percent share, Canalys data showed.
Total PC shipments in India in the second quarter grew 43 percent on-year to reach 4.09 million units.
By category, notebook shipments reached 2.49 million units, up 43.2 percent from a year earlier, while tablet shipments rose 52 percent-on-year to 1.03 million units. Desktop shipments jumped 23 percent on-year to 515,000 units.
"The market has finally returned to pre-COVID shipment levels," said Ashweej Aithal, a research analyst at Canalys. "While desktops and notebooks haven't really seen a major bump in shipments, tablets are in much higher demand than before, resurrecting what was a dying category in India."
