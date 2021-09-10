Epic Games takes steps for 'Fortnite's' re-release on iOS in S. Korea after law revision
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. video game giant Epic Games Inc. said Friday it has asked Apple Inc. to take measures that will allow the re-release of its hit title "Fortnite" in South Korea after the passage of a new law that curbs app market operators' influence.
The video game maker said in a tweet it has asked Apple to restore its account and plans to re-launch the game in the country.
"Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea, offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law," the tweet read.
Epic's "Fortnite" was booted off Apple's app store last year after the game maker introduced its own in-app payment system, which Apple said was in violation of its rules.
Apple Korea, the South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple, said it had no immediate comments on Epic Games' request.
The video game maker's latest move came after South Korean lawmakers passed a bill late last month that bans app market operators from forcing certain payment systems on software developers.
The revised Telecommunications Business Act is largely targeted at app store giants Apple and Google, which have forced developers to use their proprietary billing systems that take up to 30 percent in commission for digital goods purchases.
The new law is expected to go into effect sometime next week.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
(6th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
-
(5th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
-
Military to abolish 'deserters pursuit' position next year
-
(Yonhap Feature) Netflix drama generates buzz for exposing abuse in Korean military
-
KT acquires global data company Epsilon