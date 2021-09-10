KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanwha 35,450 UP 300
Youngpoong 719,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,500 UP 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,150 UP 900
SamsungF&MIns 228,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,500 UP 50
Kogas 37,500 UP 500
SK hynix 105,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 231,500 UP 9,500
SamsungElec 75,300 0
LS 67,000 UP 300
SK Discovery 49,300 UP 300
DongwonInd 241,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,790 UP 220
SKC 173,500 UP 8,500
GS E&C 45,000 UP 800
DB INSURANCE 60,400 UP 300
NHIS 13,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 750,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 34,150 UP 150
Ottogi 511,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 34,300 UP 300
F&F Holdings 38,200 0
LX INT 27,850 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 20,350 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 2,605 UP 15
DB HiTek 59,800 UP 400
CJ 104,000 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 131,500 UP 6,500
ShinhanGroup 38,250 DN 500
HITEJINRO 34,500 UP 200
Yuhan 64,300 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 90,800 UP 900
DL 71,200 UP 1,500
KIA CORP. 82,500 DN 3,500
Daesang 24,850 UP 400
SKNetworks 5,450 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 25,300 UP 150
ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 500
