NEXENTIRE 8,060 UP 150

CHONGKUNDANG 126,500 UP 500

KCC 464,500 UP 16,000

SKBP 113,500 DN 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,590 UP 240

AmoreG 53,400 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 206,500 DN 2,000

BukwangPharm 21,350 DN 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 76,900 DN 300

TaekwangInd 1,154,000 UP 41,000

Daewoong 36,300 UP 400

SamyangFood 81,900 UP 1,400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,750 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 432,500 DN 5,000

KAL 31,300 UP 1,100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,400 UP 30

LG Corp. 94,400 UP 900

POSCO CHEMICAL 154,000 0

BoryungPharm 16,350 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 84,800 UP 1,900

HYUNDAI STEEL 53,300 UP 900

Shinsegae 275,500 UP 3,500

Nongshim 293,000 UP 3,000

SGBC 91,500 DN 1,300

Hyosung 123,000 UP 2,500

LOTTE 34,800 UP 500

GCH Corp 32,150 DN 1,000

LotteChilsung 149,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,950 UP 340

POSCO 360,000 UP 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,850 UP 300

GC Corp 354,000 DN 25,500

HtlShilla 88,300 UP 700

Hanmi Science 71,900 DN 700

SamsungElecMech 188,000 UP 7,000

Hanssem 117,000 DN 6,500

KSOE 114,000 UP 5,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 UP 300

OCI 142,000 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 70,200 UP 200

(MORE)