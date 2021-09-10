KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 8,060 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 126,500 UP 500
KCC 464,500 UP 16,000
SKBP 113,500 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,590 UP 240
AmoreG 53,400 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 206,500 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 21,350 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,900 DN 300
TaekwangInd 1,154,000 UP 41,000
Daewoong 36,300 UP 400
SamyangFood 81,900 UP 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,750 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 432,500 DN 5,000
KAL 31,300 UP 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,400 UP 30
LG Corp. 94,400 UP 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,000 0
BoryungPharm 16,350 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,800 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,300 UP 900
Shinsegae 275,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 293,000 UP 3,000
SGBC 91,500 DN 1,300
Hyosung 123,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE 34,800 UP 500
GCH Corp 32,150 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 149,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,950 UP 340
POSCO 360,000 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,850 UP 300
GC Corp 354,000 DN 25,500
HtlShilla 88,300 UP 700
Hanmi Science 71,900 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 188,000 UP 7,000
Hanssem 117,000 DN 6,500
KSOE 114,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 UP 300
OCI 142,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 70,200 UP 200
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
(6th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
New cases fall back under 1,900 as infections resurge in wider Seoul
(Yonhap Feature) Netflix drama generates buzz for exposing abuse in Korean military
Typhoon Chanthu may affect S. Korea next week
(2nd LD) New cases exceed 2,000 for 2nd day amid worries over further upticks