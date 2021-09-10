Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 September 10, 2021

MERITZ SECU 5,480 DN 40
KorZinc 508,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,420 UP 320
HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 UP 3,400
IS DONGSEO 50,500 UP 1,300
S-Oil 96,400 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 201,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 84,400 DN 3,700
LG Innotek 230,000 UP 8,500
Mobis 268,000 DN 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,800 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 14,700 DN 100
SamsungSecu 49,100 UP 550
S-1 86,300 UP 3,200
ZINUS 81,000 UP 1,900
KEPCO 23,350 UP 200
Hanchem 318,500 UP 12,000
HMM 38,250 UP 250
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 248,500 0
DWS 67,400 UP 1,700
Handsome 40,700 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 23,850 DN 200
COWAY 77,600 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,500 UP 1,500
IBK 10,200 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,100 UP 300
SamsungEng 22,650 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 129,000 UP 1,500
SKTelecom 307,000 UP 5,500
SNT MOTIV 54,400 UP 400
HyundaiElev 49,150 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 168,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,100 0
KUMHOTIRE 5,890 UP 160
Hanon Systems 16,050 UP 200
SK 263,000 UP 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 67,800 UP 1,200
PanOcean 7,230 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 23,500 UP 400
