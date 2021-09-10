KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,750 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199500 UP7000
LOTTE TOUR 19,800 UP 400
LG Uplus 14,700 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,700 UP 500
KT&G 81,600 UP 300
DHICO 20,400 DN 500
Doosanfc 50,300 DN 1,700
LG Display 20,050 DN 100
Kangwonland 28,050 UP 400
NAVER 410,000 UP 11,000
Kakao 130,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 607,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 121,500 UP 4,000
DSME 27,800 UP 550
DSINFRA 11,050 DN 150
DWEC 6,980 UP 70
DongwonF&B 206,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 37,850 UP 100
LGH&H 1,387,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 740,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 47,200 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,000 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,700 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 146,500 UP 5,000
Celltrion 267,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 27,150 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,500 UP 400
KIH 89,100 UP 1,300
LOTTE Himart 30,700 UP 250
GS 41,950 UP 450
CJ CGV 31,200 UP 600
LIG Nex1 51,300 UP 500
Fila Holdings 45,200 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,360 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 194,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 18,750 DN 450
